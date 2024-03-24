Senegalese Election Polling Stations Ends Smoothly

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, March 24 (KUNA) -- Polling stations in Senegal closed their doors Sunday evening smoothly to begin the counting of votes and the partial announcement of the results of the presidential elections, amid voter turnout and praise for the conditions in which the electoral process took place.

The head of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Abdullahi Sylla, welcomed the strong turnout of voters in the presidential elections, noting "voters came in large numbers, lined up quietly in front of the polling stations, and exercised their right to vote before returning to their homes."

Quoted by Senegalese News Agency, Sylla added in a statement "Our observers at the polling stations did not report anything that would jeopardize the voting process," considering that "these elections are historic, given that they are the first to be organized by a president who does not participate in them."

For her part, the head of the European Union monitoring mission, Malek Bjork, noted the start of voting process "on time and quietly" in several centers across Senegalese territory.

Bjork announced during a press conference organized by the European mission that "our partial conclusion is that the voting process took place calmly and in an organized manner," noting that "through our observers who were present in 40 offices, we noticed that the voting offices opened on time."

Earlier, Senegalese are heading to the ballot stations on Sunday to elect a new head of the republic after observing a day of electoral silence. (Pickup previous)

