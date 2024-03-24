Three Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, three people were injured in Russian shelling and an air strike.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“On March 24, 2024, at about 09:30, the occupation forces shelled a residential area in Krasnohorivka. Two women aged 57 and 64 were injured in the attack. An hour later, the Russian army launched an air strike on the same neighbourhood, injuring a 70-year-old man,” the report says.

The civilians sustained abrasions, shrapnel wounds, and bruises and were transported to a medical facility.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated as part of criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the regional prosecutor's office added.

