Quantities Of Olives Used In Presses For 2023 Season Rise By 7.5%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) - The total quantity of olive fruits received from all governorates of the Kingdom and used for pressing reached 138,898 tons, an increase of 7.5 percent from the 2022 season, which was 129,157 tons.The results of the annual survey of olive presses in the Kingdom during the 2023-2024 season, conducted by the Department of Statistics (DoS) in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, indicated a decrease in the quantity of olive oil produced from pressing by 1.5 percent in the 2023 season, where it reached 25,028 tons in the 2023 season compared to 25,417 tons in the 2022 season.According to a DoS statement issued on Sunday, the oil yield from the olives used in the pressing process decreased from 19.7 percent in the 2022-2023 season to 18 percent in the 2023-2024 season.Irbid Governorate ranked first in the quantity of olive fruits used in pressing and the quantity of olive oil produced, where the quantity of olive fruits used in pressing reached 51.8 thousand tons and the quantity of olive oil produced reached 10.2 thousand tons in 2023, while Aqaba Governorate was the least in the quantities of olive fruits used in pressing, where it reached 1.5 thousand tons and the least in the quantity of olive oil produced, where it reached 221 tons.The total number of presses in Jordan reached 146 presses in 2023, and the olive press survey forms are collected in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture using the comprehensive survey method, where the survey includes the production of olives received by the presses and does not include the production of olives prepared for pickling or pickles or other uses outside the olive presses.