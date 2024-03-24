OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Blasts in Kandahar & Kabul, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 22 March 2024



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the two bomb attacks on Thursday 22 March 2024 in Kandahar city in southern Afghanistan and the capital city of Kabul.



The devastating suicide bomb attack in Kandahar left many casualities while over a dozen others have been injured. No reports about casualties have yet been available for the Kabul explosion.



The abominable twin terror attacks are staged in the blessed month of Ramadan, bringing carnage amid civilian Afghans at a time supposed to be one dedicated to spiritual devotion and piety.



Just as it recognizes that the security landscape across Afghanistan has admittedly improved recently, the OIC General Secretariat calls on the de facto authorities in Kabul to step up their efforts in tackling any terrorist groups still operating on Afghan soil.



The OIC wishes to express its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the two deadly explosions and a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.







