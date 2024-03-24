Indian Visa From Korea, Sweden, Switzerland And Spain

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa from Korea

Korean citizens can acquire Indian visas online or upon arrival at the airport. Republic of Korea residents who are planning a tourism trip to India can apply for a Tourist eVisa. Since 2014, the Indian government has provided an online Indian visa application form for Korean citizens. Korea is among 169 countries whose residents are eligible for an India e-Visa, making travel planning easier. India Tourist e-Visa allows visitors to remain in India for a maximum of 30 days post their arrival. This visa permits two entries and remains valid for a month starting from the date it was issued. If Korean citizens are visiting for business reasons, they must obtain an India Business Visa. Indian E-Business Visa – This visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. They are also allowed to enter and leave India many times, each stay not exceeding 180 days. Similarly, a medical visit for surgery or any other type of medical procedure requires a Medical Visa to India for Korean citizens. Indian Medical Electronic Visa – This type is valid for 120 days from the date of issue with triple entry. Koreans using this visa can stay in the country for up to 60 days from the date of arrival. India tourist visa applications for Korean citizens must be submitted at least four days prior to the departure date.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF KOREA



A current passport, valid for at least six months.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A valid Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the eVisa fees. Proof of sufficient funds for the intended length of stay, as well as the journey home or onward to other destinations

Indian Visa from Spain

Since 2014, the Government of India has made the Indian Visa available to Spanish Citizens through an online application form. Citizens from Spain are among the 169 countries that can apply for an India e-Visa, making travel planning easier. As per the Indian Embassy, Spanish citizens are allowed to stay in India for up to 90 days on their Indian Tourist Visa. The India e-Tourist Visa, exclusive to Spanish citizens, allows qualifying tourists to move around without restrictions for a full year. The duration of these visits cannot go beyond 90 days. The eBusiness Visa, which allows travelers to enter the country multiple entries for a total stay of 180 days, and the eMedical Visa, which allows Spaniards to enter India for medical procedures within a 60-day stay with triple entries. However, with the launch of the e-Visa for India, applying for an India Visa for Spanish citizens has become faster and easier than ever. Spanish Citizens can apply for Indian Visa online by simply filling out the application form.

What Documents Do Spanish Citizens Need to get an Indian Visa?



A valid Spanish passport with a validity of at least 6 months.

Complete scanned pages of your passport that contain personal information.

You can use a Debit or credit card for paying the visa fees.

An email address that is checked regularly so that you can receive it by mail. Complete Documents with all your travel plan within India. The departure date from Indian territory should also be mentioned.

Indian Visa from Sweden

In 2014, the Indian government introduced an Electronic Travel Authorization system that permits tourists from 169 nations to easily request an Indian e-Visa. The official e-Visa for India allows Swedish residents and citizens to visit India for vacation, business, and other purposes. Swedish citizens have the option to apply for various types of Indian e-Visas based on the reason for their travel. All foreign individuals visiting India must obtain an Indian Visa prior to their arrival in the country as mandated by the Indian Government. When traveling for tourism, Swedish tourists are eligible to obtain an Indian Tourist eVisa. The Indian Tourist e-Visa is valid for 90 days. E-Business Visa – This is used when planning to engage in business or commercial activities in India, but you should note that this type is not legal for employment purposes. The duration is 365 days from the date of grant with multiple entries in advance and each stay cannot exceed 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa – Used in case you need to enter India for medical treatment including yoga physical therapy. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a maximum of 60 days and enter India a total of 3 times. There is also a Physician Assistant e-Visa for those traveling to the country with someone receiving medical treatment in the country. The application process for the India e-Visa is quite simple. The entire application process is done online and is very convenient as travelers are spared the hassle of visiting a local embassy or consulate to apply for the visa or submit their documents. Once the online application is completed in a few simple steps, the applicants will receive their e-Visa via email, saving them a lot of time and effort.

WHAT DOCUMENTS DO SWEDISH NEED TO GET AN INDIAN EVISA?



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa from Switzerland

Swiss individuals are required to obtain a visa prior to traveling to India. Citizens from 169 nations, including those from Switzerland, have the option to submit an online application for an e-Visa, a system that was introduced by India in 2014. It is an official paper from the government that permits you to travel to and around India. Swiss nationals have the option to seek an e-visa, tourist visa, business visa, or medical visa based on the purpose of their travel. Indian citizens have the option to apply for two different types of tourist visas for Switzerland. A 30-day Tourist eVisa for Swiss travelers allows them to enter India twice within a one-month period. The longest period allowed in the country is 30 days. The Indian tourist eVisa for Swiss tourists is valid for one year from the issuance date. It allows multiple entries during any 365-day period with stays of up to 90 consecutive days from the date of entry. The India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens has the same validity period of 1 year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page.

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

TRAVELLING INDIA WITH CRIMINAL RECORD

India has an electronic visa system that allows travelers to obtain visas completely online. The India e-Visa simplifies things for both tourists and the Indian government, and the streamlined process allows for faster border screening. The e-Visa online application form, like traditional paper visas, inquiries about your passport, contact information, health, and criminal record. The questionnaire should be filled out completely and accurately as possible. Until recently, foreigners did not have to disclose their criminal history when applying for an Indian tourist visa. However, things changed in 2018 when Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi announced that applicants would be required to disclose their criminal history. This does not imply that people with a criminal history will be denied entry, but rather that information about previous convictions is now being requested. Every case will be handled individually. In general, visas will be denied only if the applicant is deemed a threat to the Indian people. A DUI and other crimes and infractions committed in your home country do not constitute grounds for automatic visa rejection. This means that, depending on the applicant's specific circumstances, a criminal record may be acceptable for travel to India. It is critical that foreigners provide accurate and detailed information in their applications. Missing information may cause the visa to be delayed or denied. If an international traveler is caught lying about not having a criminal record when applying for a visa to India, immediate penalties may apply.