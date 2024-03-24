Oman's consumer price index shows stability with varied trends in food, non-alcoholic beverages

(MENAFN) The National Center for Statistics and Information in the Sultanate of Oman recently released its consumer price index data for February 2024, revealing a notable stability in the prices of consumer goods compared to the same period in 2023. Analysis of the data showcased a decline in prices across several major groups, including transportation by 2.6 percent, restaurants and hotels by 0.1 percent, clothing and shoes by 0.2 percent, communications by 0.3 percent, and education by 0.4 percent. However, there was a slight increase of 1.1 percent in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.



Delving into the specifics of the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, various subcategories witnessed distinct trends. Fruits experienced a notable increase of 3.1 percent, while milk, cheese, and eggs saw a rise of 4.2 percent. Similarly, sugar, jam, honey, and sweets registered an uptick of 2.8 percent, followed by oils and fats at 2 percent, and bread and cereals at 0.9 percent. Contrastingly, fish prices observed a significant decrease, plummeting by 9.9 percent.



Geographically, disparities in price changes were evident across different governorates. Muscat Governorate exhibited the lowest percentage of inflation decrease, standing at 0.3 percent by the conclusion of February 2024. In contrast, North Al Sharqiyah Governorate experienced a modest increase of 0.9 percent in prices, highlighting regional variations in consumer price dynamics across Oman.

MENAFN24032024000045015682ID1108015004