China issues stern warning to Philippines over south China sea dispute developments

(MENAFN) In response to recent developments in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, China's defense ministry issued a stern warning to the Philippines, cautioning against any perceived provocations.



The ministry emphasized China's firm commitment to safeguarding its territorial sovereignty in the region, signaling the nation's unwavering stance on matters concerning maritime disputes.



“We warn the Philippines to stop making any remarks that may lead to the intensification of conflicts and escalation of the situation, and stop all infringing and provocative actions,” the defense ministry stated in a declaration.



“If the Philippines repeatedly challenges China’s bottom line, China will continue to take firm and decisive measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” the statement further mentioned.



Following China's defense ministry warning, reports surfaced indicating that China's coast guard had taken actions against Philippine vessels in disputed waters near the Second Thomas Shoal and Spratly Islands. These actions, which occurred a day prior to the ministry's statement, were characterized by the Philippines as "irresponsible and provocative."



he incident further escalated tensions between the two nations, adding to the already complex and contentious dynamics surrounding territorial disputes in the South China Sea.



The incident included the use of water cannons against a civilian boat hired to resupply troops, the Philippine task force on the South China Sea said in a statement on Saturday.

