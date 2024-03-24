Paramvir Singh Cheema Recalls Childhood Holi Celebrations With Eggs, Balloons, Colours

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema, who received a lot of appreciation for his work in the streaming series 'Chamak', reminisced about his childhood Holi celebrations.

The actor has had two successful shows, 'Chamak' and 'Sapne Vs Everyone', and his family is over the moon given their lad is riding high on the success of the shows.

Param spoke with IANS and shared about his memories of Holi from years gone by, and said that he used colours, eggs and balloons during his childhood to celebrate Holi.

The actor told IANS:“Bahut Holi kheli hai bachpan mein (I have played Holi a lot in childhood). Colours, eggs and balloons, I have used them a lot while playing Holi as a kid. My friends and I used to hide and throw colours at anyone who passed beneath us. There was another incident when we were roaming around on the bike and the police caught up with us.”

This time around, Param will be celebrating Holi at his home in Punjab.

The actor has finally made it to his home after a busy schedule.

Param said:“This year, I will celebrate Holi in Punjab. I'm at my home in Punjab right now. I have celebrated Holi in Mumbai a lot of times but, this time 'Chamak' became a big hit and so did 'Sapne Vs Everyone', so, everyone in my joint family was very happy. They asked me if I would be home for Holi because for the New Year as well I couldn't go home as I was shooting in Bali. So, this time the Holi celebrations will be like no other given that I'm home."