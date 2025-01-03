Wanted Suspect Killed In Fire Exchange With Police -- Kuwait Moi
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said that wanted suspect Talal Al-Shammari was killed during a fire exchange with policemen.
In a statement on Friday, the ministry said that the suspect opened fire at the Police when they attempted to arrest him, and the policemen opened fire back at Al-Shammari in return. The suspect was injured during the incident and was transferred to a hospital where he died.
The ministry affirmed that its teams are continuously exerting efforts to protect security and stability in the country, and ensure the lives of civilians and expats. (end)
ahk
