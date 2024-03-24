Falling Debris Damages Heat Networks, Power Line In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The falling debris in Kryvyi Rih damaged heat networks and a power line. Several boiler houses in the city were shut down due to the loss of power.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The falling debris in Kryvyi Rih has damaged heat networks and a power line. Several boiler houses in the city have been shut down due to the voltage drop. Six hospitals and more than 150 educational institutions were left without heat, as well as another 3,000 houses, where a total of 76,000 people live," he said.

Lysak added that one medical facility experienced a power outage. It has already been restored.

According to him, emergency repair teams are working at the sites of strikes.

"At night, Russian troops attacked the region with combat UAVs. All the information will be available later," Lysak said.

In turn, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that in the evening and at night Russia attacked Ukraine again with missiles and combat UAVs. Seven Shahed UAVs targeting Kryvyi Rih were shot down.

"However, debris fell on the city's energy infrastructure. All the necessary services are involved to eliminate the consequences. Teplotsentral [heat producing company] was temporarily shut down to avoid water hammer. Some hospitals have been switched to generators. The boiler houses of Teplomerezha [heat network], the water utility and the city's electric transport are in operation. All city services, hospitals, and social institutions are working," he added.

As a reminder, on the night of March 24, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk region during an air raid alert.