UN Adds Decision On Holy Books To UNESCO On Initiative Of Turkiye


3/23/2024 3:10:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the initiative of Turkiye, the decision of the United Nations (UN) regarding holy books was added to the decision of UNESCO, Azernews reports.

The resolution of the UN General Assembly considers crimes against holy books as a violation of international law.

This resolution will be reflected in the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) resolution on racism, discrimination and hatred.

It should be recalled that in July 2023, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution submitted by Morocco, recognizing all violence against people, holy books and religious places due to their religious beliefs as a violation of international law.

