Most Difficult Situation With Electricity Remains In Kharkiv Region - Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The most difficult situation with power supply remains in the Kharkiv region. There are still disconnected consumers in the Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions, and there are blackout schedules in the Odesa region.

This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, Ukrinform reported.

"The most difficult situation remains in the Kharkiv region. Experts of Ukrenergo and regional power distribution companies are working on a phased restoration of power supply to consumers under a backup scheme," the statement said.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, there are still power outages and repairs are underway.

In the Odesa region, hourly outage schedules have been applied.

"This is a necessary measure. It is caused by grid restrictions caused by damage to Ukrenergo substations and increased consumption. The surviving sections of the grid simply cannot transmit the entire amount of electricity needed to cover the growing needs of consumers," the energy company emphasized.

Civilian killed inregion during Russian shelling

Ukrenergo noted that more information on the schedules of outages is available on the official pages of local regional power distribution companies.

Within a day, the power supply was restored in full in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported earlier, as of March 23, power supply was restored to more than 440,000 customers in the Kharkiv region who were cut off as a result of yesterday's massive Russian missile attack on the energy infrastructure.