Mass Shooting In Russia: Belarus Envoy Leaves Putin's Version In Shambles

The Ambassador of Belarus to the Russian Federation, Dmitry Krutoy, said his country's security agencies helped the Russians catch the suspects in the terrorist attack that targeted the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, and that the perpetrators could be planning to flee across the Russian-Belarusian border.

Krutoy also said the head of the Belarusian State Security Committee, the KGB, is in direct contact with his Russian counterpart.

"Since yesterday, we've been in active contact via intelligence channels. The head of the State Security Committee is in direct contact with his counterpart. Also, in fact, the main task last night was to prevent terrorists from crossing our common border. This task has been accomplished," the Belarusian ambassador said.

Terrorist attack at Russia's Crocus City Hall

As reported earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation on Saturday claimed that the Ukrainian side had allegedly prepared a "window" at the border to receive a group of terrorists who went on a shooting rampage at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in a Moscow suburb.

As reported across Russian media, on Friday evening, armed gunmen sporting camouflaged uniform broke into the Crocus City Hall concert hall before a Russian band show, spraying the crowd with automatic gunfire.

During the attack, explosions rocked the venue before it was engulfed in fire.