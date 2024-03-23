Moscow Concert Hall Terror Attack: Russia Vows Retribution As Death Toll Hits 133

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a televised address on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin vowed to bring those responsible for a deadly terrorist attack in Moscow to justice.

The attack, which took place on Friday at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, claimed 133 lives and left many injured. Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons, causing an explosion and fire that required a swift emergency response.

President Putin offered his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed gratitude to medical personnel treating the wounded. He declared March 24th a national day of mourning.



“All those involved have been arrested, and our security forces are working tirelessly to prevent further tragedies,” President Putin said.“We will identify and punish those who aided this barbarity. Only retribution awaits terrorists; they have no future.”

Accusations Directed at Ukraine

President Putin went on to accuse Ukraine of aiding the attackers' escape, stating,“Preliminary data suggests a 'window' was prepared on the Ukrainian side for the terrorists to cross the border.” He compared the attack to tactics used by Nazis and vowed to expose those involved.

Call for International Cooperation

The Russian president urged global cooperation in the fight against terrorism.“Other nations who share our pain must stand united against this international threat,” he asserted.

Strengthening National Unity

President Putin emphasized the importance of national unity in the face of such tragedy.“Russia has always emerged stronger from adversity,” he declared.“We will stand together against those who attempt to divide us. No one can shake the unity of the Russian people.”

International Response

The attack has drawn condemnation from across the globe. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its“deepest condolences and sincere sympathy” to the victims' families and the Russian people. Egypt also reiterated its unwavering rejection of terrorism and its solidarity with Russia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Moscow attack“heinous” and pledged support. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a telegram expressing his“deep condolences” to the victims.

While Russian authorities have apprehended the four perpetrators, the investigation into the attack and potential Ukrainian involvement is ongoing.

