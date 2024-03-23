Germans Support Aid To Ukraine, Criticize Own Government

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The majority of Germans support increasing aid to Ukraine and are dissatisfied with the performance of their chancellor.

That's according to the Political Barometer survey conducted by ZDF , Ukrinform reports.

Some 59% of respondents believe that European nations should donate more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, while 35% stand against it.

When asked how Ukraine should act in relation to Russia, 40% said that if the war can be ended, it should concede territories already occupied by Russia, and 48% spoke in favor of Ukraine continuing to fight for the liberation of all its lands.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius remains the most popular politician in Germany with +1.9 points (on a scale (from +5 to –5).

Only Pistorius and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrich Wüst, received a positive (higher than 0) rating.

The rest are in the negative spectrum. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with hist -0.4 points (slightly improving his previous result) ranked fourth.

With the same result, the fifth and sixth places are shared by Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock and the Minister of Economy Robert Habeck (both members of the Green Party).

The leader of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party, Alice Weidel (-2.6 points) ranked last out of 10, and Sara Wagenknecht, leader of the left-wing Union (-1.2 points) came penultimate, while both politicians slightly improved their results.

Therefore, no German politician enjoys high public support at the moment.

More than half of the respondents said that Scholz is not doing his job well.

If the Bundestag elections were held this weekend, the Social Democratic Party (which currently heads the ruling coalition) would receive 16% of support, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc - 31%, the Greens - 13%, the Free Democratic Party - 4% (and in this way would not tackle the threshold but it is currently a junior partner in the coalition), the right-wing Alternative for Germany - 18%, the Left - 3%, and Sara Wagenhnecht Bloc - 6%.

The research group has been conducting regular polls for ZDF since 1977. It captures the opinions and attitudes of German voters on current events, parties, and politicians, as well as the general social situation. Data is collected from Tuesday to Thursday. Approximately 1,250 interviews are conducted. The results are representative of the entire German voting population.