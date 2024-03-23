               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Condoles With Russian President


3/23/2024 10:02:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of the Russian Federation, HH President Vladimir Putin, on the victims of the terrorist attack that occurred at a shopping center in the suburbs of the capital, Moscow, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

