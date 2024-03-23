Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of the National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
Foreign Ministry on its official X account.
“We cordially congratulate the people and the government of
brotherly Pakistan on the occasion of their National Day and convey
our best and warmest wishes! Happy Pakistan Day!” said
ministry.
