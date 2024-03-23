               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Pakistan


3/23/2024 6:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of the National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Foreign Ministry on its official X account.

“We cordially congratulate the people and the government of brotherly Pakistan on the occasion of their National Day and convey our best and warmest wishes! Happy Pakistan Day!” said ministry.

