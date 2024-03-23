Russians Strike Again While Firefighters Putting Out Fire In Kharkiv, Rescuers, Policeman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the liquidation of the aftermath of the drone attack on a Kharkiv utility company, the Russians struck again - two employees of the State Emergency Service and one of the policemen of the National Police were injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sloboda District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on the night of March 23, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv with drones. A three-story municipal building was partially destroyed. A fire broke out in an area of 150 square meters.

Russian kamikaze drones attack

When rescuers and police arrived, the enemy struck again. Two employees of the State Emergency Service and one of the National Police were injured.

The blast wave smashed glass and windows in neighboring residential buildings. An 18-year-old boy was injured.

In total, law enforcement officers seized the wreckage of three UAVs.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

As reported, a man was injured in the night shelling of Kharkiv.