US Forces Destroy Four Houthi Drones -- CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 23 (KUNA) -- American forces have destroyed four drones of the Houthi militias in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late on Thursday.

On March 22, between approximately 4:22 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. (Sanaa time), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.

During this timeframe, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships.

Additionally, CENTCOM forces conducted self-defense strikes against three Houthi underground storage facilities in "the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen." These strikes targeted capabilities used by the Houthis to threaten and attack naval ships and merchant vessels in the region.

Illegal Houthi attacks have killed three mariners, sunk a commercial vessel lawfully transiting the Red Sea, disrupted humanitarian aid bound for Yemen, harmed Middle East economies, and caused environmental damage.

These weapons storage facilities presented a threat to U.S. and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region. These actions are necessary to protect our forces, ensure freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels. (end)

