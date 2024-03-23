Seven EU Countries To Help With Reconstruction Efforts In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Luhansk regional authorities have already reached an agreement with seven EU countries, which expressed willingness to assist with reconstruction efforts in the region upon its de-occupation.

The relevant statement was made by Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Artem Lysohor in an interview with Ukrinform, which is yet to be published on the agency's website .

“In 2023, the representatives of the regional state administration and territorial communities took part in the international exhibition and conference 'ReBuild Ukraine Powered by Energy' in Warsaw. As a result, business relations were established with international companies in terms of assistance with reconstruction efforts in the region. So far, we have reached an agreement with Belgium, France, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Denmark regarding their involvement in the region's reconstruction,” Lysohor told.

In his words, this refers primarily to the reconstruction of power, heat, gas, water supply and wastewater networks; the use of modern waste collection, sorting and processing technologies; road construction; building power and gas substations, critical and social facilities, etc.

“In addition, we need to receive the necessary equipment and tools, such as water treatment plants, generators and pumps,” Lysohor added.

