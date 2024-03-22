Unveiling Fontana Show, Yas Island Edition: Cirque Du Liban And Miral Collaborate To Launch The Spectacular Event In Abu Dhabi This Eid!

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Officially Launching April 2024 at Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Cirque Du Liban celebrate another season of Fontana in the UAE Capital

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Get ready for an exhilarating experience as Cirque Du Liban and Miral join forces to introduce the sensational Fontana Show to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi! Set to launch in April 2024, Fontana promises an unforgettable entertainment extravaganza that will captivate audiences of all ages.

Leon Marsh, Director of Events & Community Engagement at Miral, expressed his enthusiasm:“We are thrilled to continue developing the Yas Island entertainment proposition. Bringing Fontana to Yas Island not only enriches our family offerings but also extends our season's allure. Attendees will be treated to an extraordinary show, conveniently located near Yas Bay. They can also explore our hotels and theme parks, making it a comprehensive experience. This partnership with Hat Entertainment is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment.”

Adding to this, Thierry, Managing Partner at Cirque Du Liban, shared his vision:“We are delighted to partner with Miral in bringing the Fontana Show to Yas Island. This venture is a perfect blend of creativity and strategic partnership, enhancing the vibrant cultural tapestry of Abu Dhabi. Fontana is more than a show; it's a celebration of art and innovation, and we are excited to share this extraordinary experience with the audiences of Yas Island.”

The Fontana Show, renowned as the most ambitious aquatic show, will make its grand entrance in Abu Dhabi for the 2024 season at Yas Island, powered by Cirque Du Liban, part of Hat Entertainment. This first-of-its-kind travelling water circus in the Middle East is set to redefine live entertainment with its artistic circus performances, special effects, aerialists, and more.

Central to the show is the incredible dancing musical fountain, offering a mesmerising fusion of water, light, and music. The lineup includes international circus talents, promising an array of mind-blowing illusions, acrobatics, and performances.

Eid Offer Details: To celebrate the Eid season, Fontana offers exclusive discounts:



Purchase 4 x Red tickets at 500 AED each. Alternatively, enjoy a 25% discount on Silver and Gold Tickets using the promo code“FONTANA EID.”

Ticket Booking: Tickets are available for purchase at Platinumlist. Get ready to be captivated: Fontana's Musical Fountain and Mesmerizing Circus Acts are coming to Abu Dhabi!

Experience an extraordinary water spectacle featuring a world-class musical dancing fountain alongside international circus acts. Watch awe-inspiring dancers, gravity-defying aerialists, and incredible circus thrills that will enthrall the entire family. 🤸🏻‍♀️🤹🏻‍♀️🎪

Save the date: April 2024, Fontana Circus Tent, Yas Island – Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are selling fast, so secure yours now! 🎟️ 07 Apr – 20 Jun

About Fontana:

Fontana is the most ambitious water show ever made and the first traveling water show in the Middle East. The one-of-a-kind aquatic experience is produced by Cirque du Liban and brought to you by HAT Entertainment in partnership with Live Show Arabia. Fontana features a breath-taking blend of live entertainment, including artistic circus performances, a dancing musical fountain, amazing aerialist displays, captivating special effects, laser shows, and more, performed by a world-class cast of dancers, aerialists, and entertainers. An intricate combination of choreography, art, and technology, Fontana is performed in a tailor-made, state-of-the-art aquatic theater inside a custom-designed circus tent.

About HAT Entertainment:

HAT Entertainment is a dynamic and vibrant international entertainment company in Dubai, UAE, producing state-of-the-art stage shows and providing innovative entertainment solutions. Providing you with the biggest database of artists and the greatest catalogue of acts and facilities, HAT Entertainment delivers world-class, cutting-edge productions that are quite simply breath-taking.

About Miral:

Miral Group, the pioneering creator of immersive destinations in Abu Dhabi, is instrumental in driving the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry. Its focus on developing Yas Island and managing Saadiyat Island's Destination Strategy highlights its commitment to diversifying Abu Dhabi's economy through tourism. Miral's assets include iconic attractions like SeaWorld Yas Island, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi, CLYMBTM Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront. Its subsidiaries, Miral Destinations, Miral Experiences, and Yas Asset Management, work in tandem to offer unforgettable experiences to both residents and international visitors.