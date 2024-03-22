Supreme Cinc Staff: Zelensky Hears Reports On Energy, Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff to hear reports on energy system recovery following the latest Russian attack.

That's according to the president's posting on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Supreme CinC Staff. The only topic on today's agenda is energy. All reports are about liquidation of the consequences of the Russian criminal shelling. Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and the region, Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and all other affected cities and communities.

I heard reports on the progress of restoration works, restoring power, water, and heating supplies to households, and providing people with temporary accommodation and all required assistance," the report reads.

Ukrenergo and Naftogaz heads of board, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi and Oleksiy Chernyshov, reported on the situation of the country's power system and priority steps for its strengthening and further protection.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on the performance of Ukraine's air defense over the past days.

"The Staff made several classified decisions. But only the decision of our partners to provide a sufficient amount of modern air defense capabilities can truly protect Ukraine. We work every day to this end as well," Zelensky emphasized.

It should be recalled that in the early hours of Friday, March 22, Russian invaders launched a massive combined missile and drone strike targeting energy infrastructure.

From 4:00, enemy strikes hit targets in Zaporizhzhia and around the city where nearly 20 explosions rang out. Seven households were destroyed while the Dnipro HPP was severely damaged. Traffic across the HPP has been shut down.

Ivan Fedorov, chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said an 8-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man - daughter and father – were killed by the strike. Another victim of the attack was a trolleybus driver, 62, who was killed on the dam.