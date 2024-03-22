Alecso Designates Katara As Cultural Heritage City Of The Arabian Horses

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Arab Organisation for Education, Culture, and Science (Alecso) announced that Katara - the Cultural Village has been selected as the Cultural Heritage City of the Arabian Horses. The honour is in recognition of Katara's sustained efforts in promoting and preserving the cultural heritage related to the Arabian horses.

This announcement was made during a ceremony at the organisation's headquarters in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. Katara general manager Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti received the classification certificate and shield from Alecso director general Dr Mohamed Ould Ammar, in the presence of Qatar's deputy ambassador to Tunisia Fahd bin Khalifa al-Attiyah and a number of other dignitaries.

Prof Dr al-Sulaiti said the achievement reflects the unique excellence that Katara has achieved in hosting major cultural and heritage festivals and championship in the field of horses and equestrianism, embodying the close connection of Arabs with horses and reflect their continuous efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of the Arabian horses and pass it on to the future generations.

He pointed out that Katara was the first station of the Arabian horses tour, with the slogan "Agreed Beauty," and later launched at various Arab and Western capitals. He highlighted Katara's initiatives, including hosting the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as hosting the World Championship for Original Arabian Horse Beauty (2023-2024).

He also pointed out Katara's establishment of the Katara Biodiversity Genome Programme (Arabian Horses) and a centre for Arabian horse breeds, as well as publications on Arabian horses in various languages and Al Jazeeriya Magazine for Arabian Horses. Besides, Katara organizes a wide range of events, workshops, and art exhibitions related to the beauty of Arabian horses, featuring local and international artists.

