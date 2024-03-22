Lithuania Donates Anti-Drone Systems To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense handed over to Ukraine a batch of anti-drone equipment.

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Lithuania continues to provide uninterrupted military support to Ukraine. On March 22, anti-drone systems transferred by Lithuania arrived in the country," the report reads.

The Ministry of Defense notes that Lithuanian military aid includes various armaments, ammunition, drones, anti-drones, military training, repair of heavy equipment, and all other support provided in accordance with the needs declared by Ukraine.

The report also recalls that Lithuania has already developed a plan for long-term support to Ukraine, laying down a package of military aid in the amount of EUR 200 million for 2024-2026.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuania allocated EUR 35 million for the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase artillery rounds for Ukraine from non-EU countries.