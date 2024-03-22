Sandu: Ukraine Must Be Given Everything It Needs To Defend Peace In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldovan President Maia Sand has reacted to today's massive Russian attack and called for Ukraine to be provided with everything it needs to resist the Russian invasion.

"This morning, Russia launched over 90 missiles and 60 Shahed drones across Ukraine, hitting critical infrastructure. Their aggression knows no bounds. Ukraine needs to be provided with whatever it needs so it can resist the invasion and defend peace in Europe," Sandu said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that on the night of March 21-22, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with more than 60 Shahed drones and almost 90 missiles of different types.

The attack damaged energy facilities across the country. Russian missiles also hit the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant. There is no threat of a dam breach.

