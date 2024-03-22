(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Record Setting Rally Rolls on, Dow Adds 260+
Dow Leaps 300+ En Route to New High
Stocks Continue Record Run
Futures Progress Following Record Day
Fed Says Rate Cuts Coming, Dow Hits Record High Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 22, 2024
Futures Slip After Record-Setting Day Advertisment
Stock futures slipped on Friday, but the major averages heading for a winning week after two straight days of record-setting gains.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials eased 25 points, or 0.1%, to 40,181.
Futures for the S&P 500 fell 6.5 points, or 0.1%, to 5,296.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite stumbled 48.5 points, or 0.3%, to 18,513.25.
FedEx shares rose 11.5% in the premarket after posting adjusted earnings that beat analyst estimates. Lululemon slid 13% after the athleisure retailer posted weak guidance on the back of slowing growth in North America, while Nike sank 6% on disappointing guidance and slowing China sales.
All three major averages are tracking for healthy gains this week, with the S&P 500 tracking for a 2.4% pop and the Nasdaq rising nearly 2.7%. The Dow is the outperformer of the three, up almost 2.8% through Thursday's close and on pace for its best week since December.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 took on 0.2%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 2.2%,
Oil prices moved ahead 16 cents to $81.23 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slipped $12.00 to $2,172.700 U.S. an ounce.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN22032024000212011056ID1108010378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.