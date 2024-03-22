(MENAFN- Baystreet) Record Setting Rally Rolls on, Dow Adds 260+

Dow Leaps 300+ En Route to New HighStocks Continue Record RunFutures Progress Following Record DayFed Says Rate Cuts Coming, Dow Hits Record High Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 22, 2024







Futures Slip After Record-Setting Day AdvertismentStock futures slipped on Friday, but the major averages heading for a winning week after two straight days of record-setting gains.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials eased 25 points, or 0.1%, to 40,181.Futures for the S&P 500 fell 6.5 points, or 0.1%, to 5,296.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite stumbled 48.5 points, or 0.3%, to 18,513.25.FedEx shares rose 11.5% in the premarket after posting adjusted earnings that beat analyst estimates. Lululemon slid 13% after the athleisure retailer posted weak guidance on the back of slowing growth in North America, while Nike sank 6% on disappointing guidance and slowing China sales.All three major averages are tracking for healthy gains this week, with the S&P 500 tracking for a 2.4% pop and the Nasdaq rising nearly 2.7%. The Dow is the outperformer of the three, up almost 2.8% through Thursday's close and on pace for its best week since December.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 took on 0.2%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 2.2%,Oil prices moved ahead 16 cents to $81.23 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices slipped $12.00 to $2,172.700 U.S. an ounce.

