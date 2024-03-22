LG Presented An Upgraded Lifestyle With Its Latest Home Solutions At AWE 2024 In China

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Under the Theme of 'Upgrade Your Lifestyle with LG', the Company Showcased How LG ThinQ and Its Technologies Offer Enhanced Customer Experience

Dubai, Mar. 21, 2024 -LG Electronics (LG) showcased its cutting-edge home appliances and related core technologies at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2024, which took place in Shanghai, China, from March 14-17. In collaboration with Jingdong (JD), one of China's biggest e-commerce companies, LG presented a range of premium home appliances that local consumers can purchase through JD's online store. They also hosted a live broadcast session on the opening day of the Expo.

Under the theme of 'Upgrade Your Lifestyle with LG,' the company introduced the upgraded home lifestyle made possible by the company's innovative appliances. The expansive exhibit included the LG x JD Alliance zone, LG Innovation Tech zone, Upgrade Your Lifestyle zone, as well as the LG ThinQTM Home, MoodUPTM Bridge, Air Solution Lounge, and the Laundry Solution & Trendy Kitchen zone.

LG x JD Alliance zone highlighted the groundbreaking appliances that were available on JD, along with the advanced technologies that helped LG become a major player in the global home appliance market. On day one of AWE, LG and JD teamed up for live broadcasts showcasing home solutions, such as the latest WashTowerTM, LG StylerTM, InstaViewTM refrigerators, air conditioners, 77-inch and 83-inch OLED TVs.

In the Upgrade Your Lifestyle zone, LG illustrated its harmonious 'Fix & Max' concept, with home appliances seamlessly integrated into realistic and stylishly appointed kitchen, study, and living room environments. Visitors could also see for themselves how the company's stunning home appliances realized the vision of making a better life at home by curating a residential space with home appliances products, lifestyle screen products, and IT products, including the kitchen, living room, home office, dressing room, and balcony.

The LG ThinQ Home zone showed off the smart yet elegantly simple home appliance management experience enabled by the revolutionary LG ThinQ UP. Intuitive to use, the latest ThinQ UP platform made it easier to control and manage appliances, whether it was turning appliances on and off or selecting one of the many specialized cycles available on the company's intelligent appliances.

With its vibrant, dynamic colors, the MoodUP Bridge was sure to attract the attention of visitors to LG's booth at AWE 2024. First introduced in 2023, LG refrigerators with the MoodUP feature had color-changeable LED door panels that could be managed using the LG ThinQ app.

Moving into the Seamless Air Solution Lounge, visitors could experience the full lineup of LG's air care appliances including the PuriCare AeroTowerTM, AeroFurniture and LG PuriCare Objet Collection HydroTower.

The LG Innovation Tech zone introduced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD) technology, which focused on LG's washers and dryers equipped with the latest Direct Drive MotorTM tech. Intelligently caring for users' laundry, the AI DD sensed the weight and fabric softness of each load and the types of fabrics being washed, then automatically determined the ideal cycle for enhanced cleansing performance and protection of garments. Visitors could also see the history of LG Styler and explore the improved clothing care solutions of the new LG Styler.

In the Laundry Solution & Trendy Kitchen zone, visitors could find LG's smart integrated clothing care solutions and high-performance kitchen appliances. Displayed in the Laundry Solution zone, visitors could see LG's smart clothing care solution, from washers, dryers, clothing care solutions, and ironing. The Trendy Kitchen zone featured various lineup of InstaView refrigerators with understated, dcor-friendly finishes, including Essence White and Matte Black.

Visitors could continue their tour of the company's booth in the LG Objet CollectionTM zone, which presented the unique and captivating aesthetics of the LG Objet Collection lineup.

To target young customers, the company set up unique zones where visitors could fully experience LG products in person. The IT Gaming Zone offered visitors the chance to play actual games on LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors and LG gram Pro laptops. And, catching the eyes of younger visitors, the Camping & Relaxation Zone was an interactive outdoor life space featuring products, including the LG StanbyMe Go and LG CineBeam Q, which were being launched in China for the first time. Additionally, LG MAGNIT, a 163-inch Micro LED, not only captivated visitors with its high-quality image but also offered customizable large-scale screens to meet the needs of B2B customers.

'We are excited to introduce Chinese customers to an upgraded lifestyle with our innovative home appliances and technologies at AWE 2024,' said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'LG will continue to deliver smart life solutions capable of accommodating the unique tastes, preferences and needs of each and every customer.'