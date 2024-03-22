The Way To Happiness Association Of Tennessee Inspires Youth For World Happiness Day

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tennessee, US, 22nd March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , For World Happiness Day 2024, The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee is empowering youth by sharing the profound principles of“The Way to Happiness” book and enlightening them on how their use can impact their lives. In celebration of this global event dedicated to promoting happiness and well-being, TWTH-TN is focusing on educating young minds so they can make positive impacts in their communities.

With a commitment to fostering a culture of kindness, respect, and responsibility, The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee recognizes the importance of equipping the next generation with essential tools for personal and societal betterment. Through engaging discussions, workshops, and outreach programs, the association is inspiring youth to embody the core values outlined in“The Way to Happiness” book.

“As we commemorate World Happiness Day, it is crucial to recognize the significance of nurturing happiness within ourselves and spreading it to others,” said Chris Blythe, Spokesperson of The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee.“By empowering youth with the principles of 'The Way to Happiness,' we are not only shaping happier individuals but also building stronger, more compassionate communities.”

The Way to Happiness, a book written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard in the early 1980s, is comprised of 21 precepts, each one predicated on the fact that one's survival depends on the survival of others-and that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness are attainable. In the three decades since it was authored, more than 115 million copies of the book passed hand to hand, thus inspiring the international movement which is spreading throughout Nashville, TN.

In alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee believes that promoting happiness and well-being among youth is essential for creating a more harmonious and sustainable future.

The association encourages individuals, organizations, and communities across Tennessee to join the movement and support efforts to inspire happiness and positivity.“By working together, we can build a brighter tomorrow for generations to come,” said Blythe.

