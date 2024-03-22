Two Police Among 6 Killed As Truck Rams Into Spanish Checkpoint

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Madrid: A freight truck hit a police checkpoint in southern Spain early on Tuesday, killing six people including two officers, the regional government said.
Three other people were injured in the accident, which happened at around 4:30 am (0330 GMT) on a highway near the town of Los Palacios in the province of Seville, the government of Andalusia said in a statement.
