World Water Day 2024: Water Is Anchor Of Peace, Fuse Of Conflicts

Doha, Qatar: With the development of societies and continuous growth of population, water necessity for human life and stability increases more and more every day around the world.

More than three billion people on the planet depend on water that crosses national borders. However, only 24 countries have cooperation agreements on all shared waters.

With the increasing impact of climate change and its wide repercussions on water resources, the need to unite countries to protect this vital resource is urgent and necessary.

Qatar, along with the rest of the world, will celebrate World Water Day 2024 tomorrow, March 22, held under the theme 'Water for Peace,' to highlight its importance and inspire measures aimed at addressing the global water crisis.

Qatar is aware of the importance of water, the necessity of preserving it, rationalizing its consumption and managing its resources in a way that achieves sustainability, especially since these aspirations align with the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030 which aims to make sure that a decent living is provided to its people.

The Standing Committee of Water Resources in Qatar proposes policies and strategies related to water resources, adopts plans, programs and projects related to the management and development of these resources, and undertakes important initiatives related to enhancing water security and preserving groundwater reservoirs in the State.

Over the years, Qatar has launched many strategies that promote the sustainable and effective use of water to achieve water security.

The State also works to provide high-quality water services and continuously aims to reach them to the best levels while taking into account local and international health and safety standards.

The Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has been able in the past years to meet the increasing demand for water in Qatar despite the rate of annual increase in water consumption.

Kahramaa has also achieved its strategic goals of enhancing Qatar's water security by increasing the capacity of the strategic water reserve (SWR) and enhancing the ability to face emergency situations.

Qatar aims to ensure that it fulfills its obligations as an active partner in the international community through its active membership in the Group of Friends of Water as well as the International Steering Committee of the International High-Level Conference on International Decade for Action 'Water for Sustainable Development.'

At the end of next April, Doha will host the Water Sciences and Technology Association (WSTA) 15th Gulf Water Conference with a focus on the role of technology in the water sector through 74 specialized papers.

World Water Day 2024 aims to highlight the important role of water in promoting peace and prosperity and preventing the outbreak of conflicts. Public health, food and energy systems, economic productivity, and environmental safety depend on a well-functioning water system that is managed in an equitable manner.

When water is scarce or polluted and when people do not have equal opportunities to obtain water, tensions escalate between societies and countries. This requires various countries of the world to prioritize cooperation in the field of water.

Although access to water is a human right, more than two billion people live without safely managed drinking water services, leaving devastating effects on their personal lives and communities.

On the occasion of World Water Day 2024, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated the following: "action for water is action for peace, and today it is needed more than ever. Our world is in turbulent waters. Conflicts are raging, inequality is rife, pollution and biodiversity loss are rampant, and, as humanity continues to burn fossil fuels, the climate crisis is accelerating with a deadly force further threatening peace."

"Dwindling supplies can increase competition and inflame tensions between people, communities, and countries. That is increasing the risk of conflict. I urge all countries to join and implement the UN Water Convention which promotes managing shared water resources sustainably," Guterres added.

A UN report on world water development for 2024 will be issued at the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris tomorrow Friday.