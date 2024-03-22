Museums In Qatar Highlight Moroccan Culture, Artistry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar embarks on the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, several museums and institutions in Doha are highlighting treasures from their collections that celebrate Moroccan culture and artistry.

In Qatar: Berber Jewelry Collection from the Royal Palace at Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), until May 20. Berber Jewelry Collection from the Royal Palace is the inaugural Qatar-Morocco 2024 Years of Culture exhibition. It features more than 200 historical and culturally significant pieces from Morocco's Oudayas, National Museum of Adornment in Rabat and represents the diverse regions of Morocco.

Katara Prize for Manuscripts and Archeological Sites, submission period until June 30. The new prize includes two categories: research on an original, unpublished manuscript; and the best research study on archeological sites or monuments in the Arab region.

Amine El Gotaibi is a Moroccan designer and fine artist who often works with natural materials, such as wool and earth. El Gotaibi is particularly interested in exploring tensions that exist between opposing positions, forms, and materials. This can be seen in his commission for The Ned Hotel in Doha and Design Doha Biennale, Desert of the North.



MIA features several artifacts that celebrate Moroccan culture, including a Quran, astrolabe, bridal necklace, and earrings, a collection of Hadith, and a wooden arch. Together, they offer insights into the culture, history, traditions, and artistic expressions of Morocco.

A special astrolabe, crafted by leading medieval North African instrument maker Abu Bakr ibn Yusuf, features his trademark praying mantis engravings. The final segment of a 30-volume Quran originating from 17th-century Morocco was written by Ahmad ibn 'Ali ibn Abi Ibrahim in the Maghribi script using European numerals, a distinctive trait of North African and Andalusian manuscripts.

A gold bridal set (Gallery 1, 2nd Floor) depicts Moroccan style and craftsmanship, reflecting Amazigh traditions with hints of Ottoman and Spanish influences. The MIA pieces stand out from the typical silver jewelry of 18th and 19th-century Morocco, showcasing the wealth and tastes of the urban aristocracy.

A duo of Moroccan runners is profiled in the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum's Hall of Athletes.“King of the Mile” Hicham El Guerroouj and trailblazer Nawal El Moutawakel, exemplify Morocco's impressive sporting culture.

El Guerrouj won gold and set speed records in the 1,500-meter and 5,000-meter races at the 2004 Olympics. After retirement, El Guerrouj served on the International Olympic Committee and worked to fight doping in athletics.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art hosts an extensive collection of works by modern and contemporary Moroccan artists several of which are displayed in the recently rehung permanent galleries 8-11.

Gallery 8, Women in Society, highlights iconic works that challenge representations of women's identity. Depictions of everyday life and family are core elements of understanding the region's culture, such as in the works of Chaibia Talal (1929-2004).

Gallery 11 presents an independent identity of abstract expressionism inspired by cultural practices. A central characteristic of the artistic practices on display is their rhythmic flow, creating a visual encounter of colour and material. This gallery features several pieces by Mohamed Melehi (1936-2020), including, Rejected (1962) and Blue Moon (1982). Melehi was a pioneering figure of Moroccan modernism known for his evolution of geometric abstraction.