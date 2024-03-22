Mada Center Committed To Digital Accessibility For People With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The role of technology in promoting inclusivity for individuals with disabilities is increasingly recognised in today's digital age.

A critical aspect often overlooked is the intersection of localisation, assistive technology and digital accessibility in fostering a sustainable and inclusive digital environment.

Mada Center (Qatar Assistive Technology Center) in its recent issue of Nafath magazine highlighted the importance of advance research on the complex interplay between digital accessibility, localisation, and sustainability.

Qatar recognises the profound impact of digital inclusivity on societal well-being and at the forefront of this movement in Qatar is Mada. Through its groundbreaking initiatives, Mada has championed the cause of digital accessibility, ensuring that technological advancements are not just widespread but also deeply rooted in the local context, the issue said.



Ministry of Municipality digitalises waste disposal permit service

Parents urged to participate in educational survey Garangao market kicks off at Darb Al Saai

Read Also

True sustainability can only be achieved when all members of society, including those with disabilities are included in the developmental narrative. Inclusivity ensures that policies, technologies, and infrastructures are designed to cater to the broadest range of users, promoting equitable opportunities and ensuring that no one is left behind.

The magazine further added, nestled within this complex mosaic of technological and sociocultural considerations is the pioneering work of Mada Qatar Assistive Technology through the different streams of Mada Innovation Program. Their endeavors offer a blueprint for how localisation can be adeptly integrated into assistive technologies, ensuring that tools are not only functional but also deeply resonant with the target audience's cultural, linguistic, and societal context.

The Center's commitment to this cause is evident in its diverse range of solutions, each meticulously tailored to address specific challenges faced by the Arabic-speaking disability community.

These solutions include Tawasol Symbols, Unified Arabic Braille, Jumla Sign Language, WCAG 2.1 Arabic Authorized Translation, and the Mada Glossary.

The success stories from Mada exemplify the profound impact of localisation in assistive technology. Their solutions not only bridge technological gaps but also cultural, linguistic, and societal divides.

In the realm of digital accessibility, the efforts of institutions like Mada Center illuminate the path, underscoring the importance of holistic, localised solutions.

The magazine elaborated that the Unified Arabic Braille Portal from Mada Center, Qatar, aims to develop the Arabic Braille table in math and science signs/ symbols, as well as to develop the first eight-dots Arabic computer braille table to take advantage of Its multiple features, such as writing or reading a single code in a single cell and supporting some computer signs.

Braille is the only way that enables blind or blind-deaf people who have difficulty accessing printed materials to read and write using assistive technology. The portal will benefit the blind, deaf-blind people, experts, teachers, students, software developers, and assistive technology manufacturers in Qatar and abroad, it added.

Localised digital accessibility opens doors to an often-neglected market segment. The global community of individuals with disabilities is vast, and their needs present a myriad of opportunities for innovation and economic growth. By focusing on creating digital tools that are accessible and tailored to specific regional needs, businesses can tap into this untapped market potential.

The advancements in assistive technologies and the strides towards localisation can only achieve their desired impact if they are accompanied by a broader societal understanding and appreciation. Advocacy and awareness campaigns can play a pivotal role in this regard, disseminating information, challenging existing biases, and building a strong case for the importance of localisation in assistive tools.