QFA Reviews Strategy To Raise Level Of Qatar Football

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) reviewed its strategy for the upcoming season as it seeks to further raise the level of Qatar football.

This came during a Ramadan ghabga in the presence of QFA President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, members of the Executive Committee, representatives of the Qatar Stars League Foundation, and club officials.

The QFA President praised the efforts made by the association's members, club representatives and partners during the period leading up to the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup, in which the national team won the title for the second time in a row.

Al Buainain explained that the federation's strategy for the coming period includes many programs and goals that the federation seeks to achieve on the ground, stressing that these goals will not be achieved except with the concerted efforts of everyone, in continuation of previous successes and the move towards an ambitious vision for higher horizons for Qatari football.

The President of the Qatar Football Association pointed out that the first and Olympic teams are facing important events, which are the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the AFC U-23 Cup, calling for all efforts to be combined to support them.