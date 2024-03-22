Two Palestinians Shot Dead By Israeli Forces, Settlers In Bethlehem, Nablus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Two Palestinians were martyred today after the Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank shot them dead.

A Palestinian young man was also martyred after he was badly wounded south of Bethlehem city.

The Israeli occupation forces fired live round at the young man Ziad Hamran, 31 years old, near the entrance to the town of Bayt Fajar, adjacent to the intersection of the colonial settlement Gush Etzion, located on the Palestinians lands south of Bethlehem, and left him bleeding on the ground until death before his body was recovered, security sources reported.

Israeli sources so far alleged that Ziad Hamran fired gun shots killing two Israeli soldiers one of them was badly injured.