Zionist Army Killed Six Palestinian Civilians In West Bank, Detained Dozens: Sources

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Mac 22 (NNN-WAFA) – Six Palestinian civilians were killed yesterday, by the Zionist army, in several West Bank cities, according to Palestinian sources.

Among the six Palestinians, four were killed in clashes during an Israeli army raid in the Nour Shams Palestinian refugee camp, in the city of Tulkarm.

Two of them were killed by live bullets fired by the Zionist troops, while the other two were killed in a drone bombing, according to Palestinian Red Crescent Society and security sources.

The six victims were reportedly young men between the ages of 16 and 29, who were standing and watching, while the raid took place, said Al Jazeera's Imran Khan, reporting from Nur Shams.“The drone came from above, and the men simply didn't stand a chance. This was a deliberate kill shot,” he said.

Israeli media outlets said that, the two Palestinians attacked by drone were, allegedly, posing a threat to the army.

Large Zionist forces, accompanied by military bulldozers, stormed the city of Tulkarm and the refugee camp earlier yesterday, imposing a strict siege on it, and detaining dozens of Palestinian civilians.

In two other incidents yesterday, Mohammad Salhiya, 19, and Sameh Zaytoun, 63, were killed by the regime's forces, in the Al-Amari refugee camp, near Al-Bireh and near an Israeli settlement south of Bethlehem.

There was no comment from the regime's army on the two incidents.

Since Oct 7, last year, at least 450 Palestinians have been killed by the Zionist army, in the West Bank, according to Palestinian statistics.– NNN-WAFA