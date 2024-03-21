Dubawi Spectre Claims Al Jassasiya Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mansoor Ebrahim S I al-Mahmoud-owned and Gassim Ghazali-trained Dubawi Spectre won the Al Jassasiya Cup at Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 36th Al Rayyan meeting.

Ridden by jockey Marco Casamento, the four-year-old bay gelding settled in mid-position throughout and when asked to stretch away from the field in the early straight he performed nicely, holding on well from the charging rivals by half a length to win the feature race.

Wathnan Racing's Kovanof came second, while Hamad Ahmed Hassan al-Malki al-Jehani-owned Al Shaman finished third.

QREC Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid al-Kubaisi presented the trophies to the winners of the Al Jassasiya Cup.

In the penultimate race of the day, Jockey Faleh Bughanaim guided Al Wakra Racing's Superior Moment to victory in the 1100m contest for Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85).

Dr Fahad Salman FS al-Hajri charge AJS Hajaj, in the silks of Khalifa Hassan al-Jehani and ridden by Saleh Salem al-Marri, won the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85) for four-year-old+ race

In the meet opener, jockey Jefferson Smith guided Al Wasmiyah Farm-owned and Hamad al-Jehani-trained Mount Dukono to victory in the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate for three-year-old.

Ridden by Saleh Faraj al-Otaibi, Mohamed Ghazali-trained Al Zaeem was fastest in the Purebred Arabian Handicap race.



RESULTS



36th Al Rayyan Meeting

Al Jassasiya Cup Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)



1 - Al Jassasiya Cup, Thoroughbred Handicap (80-100)

Dubawi Spectre, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

2 - Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85)

Superior Moment, Owaida Salem al-Hajri, Faleh Bughanaim

3 - Local Purebred Arabian Handicap

AJS Hajaj, Dr Fahad Salman FS al-Hajri, Saleh Salem al-Marri

4 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap

Neshan, Abdulrahman Mohamed Abdulwahed, Tejash Juglall

5 - Purebred Arabian Handicap

Al Zaeem, Mohamed Ghazali, Saleh Faraj al-Otaibi

6 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Al Eraq, M al-Sulaiti, Abdelkabir Benlarbi

7 - Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Mount Dukono, Hamad al-Jehani, Jefferson Smith

