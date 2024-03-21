UNGA Unanimously Adopts Resolution On Safe Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 21 (KUKNA) -- Commemorating the International Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions on artificial intelligence, culture of peace and crime prevention.

The US-led resolution on "Seizing the opportunities of safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems for sustainable development" was unanimously adopted on Thursday as part of the 78th UNGA session.

The landmark resolution, steering the use of artificial intelligence towards global good, aims to bridge the AI and other digital divides between and within countries and promote safe, secure and trustworthy AI systems to accelerate progress towards the full realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Introducing that text, the representative of the United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted the many existential challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

The international community must "govern this technology rather than have it govern us," she said.

"In a year when more than half of the world's population will elect their leaders, AI-generated content holds the potential to undercut the integrity of political debates.

"However, it also holds profound opportunities to accelerate work, end poverty, save lives, protect the planet and create a more equitable world," Ambassador Linda noted.

"The technology is already being used to detect and diagnose disease earlier and more accurately; it is helping scientists better predict earthquakes, floods and hurricanes; and it is allowing vulnerable communities to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

"Simply put, AI is proving to be an engine for us all to make up lost ground and even meet the Sustainable Development Goals," she added.

Her country engaged with over 120 countries to craft a text that cements a global consensus, she said, adding that it is crucial to ensure that no Government or other actors can use AI to undermine peace and human rights.

Hailing the resolution, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said, "the UN Member States have spoken with one voice to define a global consensus on safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems for advancing sustainable development."

"This consensus resolution, developed with direct input from more than 120 countries and cosponsored by more than 120 Member States from every region, is a landmark effort and a first-of-its-kind global approach to the development and use of this powerful emerging technology," he said in a press release.

"Artificial intelligence has enormous potential to advance sustainable development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"This resolution helps ensure that the benefits of AI reach countries from all regions and at all levels of development and focuses on capacity building and bridging digital divides, especially for developing countries.

"It underscores the consensus that AI systems can respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, while delivering on aspirations for sustainable development, as these are fundamentally compatible goals," Secretary Blinken noted.

"Governments must work with the private sector, civil society, international and regional organizations, academia and research institutions and technical communities, and all other stakeholders to build this approach. Importantly, this resolution will serve as a foundation for multilateral AI efforts and existing and future UN initiatives.

"The United States will continue to work with governments and other partners to ensure the design, development, deployment, and use of emerging technologies, including AI, are safe, secure, and trustworthy and are directed to achieving our common goals and solving our most pressing challenges," he added. (end)

