Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University Gets A++ Grade In NAAC Ranking


3/21/2024 2:00:50 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University) has achieved a remarkable A++ grade with a score of 3.61 in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) ranking. This accomplishment stands as a source of pride not only for MG University but for the entire higher education sector in the state of Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed the achievement through his social media platforms. The CM stated that MG University's dedication and hard work have led to this significant achievement.


Moreover, MG University has also been recognized among the top 100 institutions in Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2023. The recognition reflects the ongoing efforts and commitment towards academic excellence and infrastructure development in our universities. Alongside MG University, Calicut University, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), and Kaladi University have also received A+ grades.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan also mentioned that the government and the Department of Higher Education have played crucial roles in facilitating these achievements through effective interventions in the higher education sector in Kerala.

