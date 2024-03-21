Kerala Kalamandalam Condemns Casteist Remarks By Sathyabhama Against Dancer Ramakrishnan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: Classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr has landed in trouble for her raging controversial remarks against late actor Kalabhavan Mani's brother and dancer R L V Ramakrishnan. In an interview broadcast on a YouTube channel, Sathyabhama allegedly expressed her displeasure at seeing men partake in Mohiniyattam, further commenting that Ramakrishnan possessed a complexion resembling that of a crow.

Following this, Kerala Kalamandalam issued a press release stating that the remarks made by Sathyabhama were condemned. The press release issued by the VC and registrar stated that her statement is unsuitable for a civilised society and that adding the name of 'Kalamandalam' to the name of the people like Sathyabhama Jr is a disgrace to the institution.



Kalamandalam also clarified that Sathyabhama Jr. has no affiliation with the institution, emphasizing that she is solely a former student.

Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr disparagingly remarked that Ramakrishnan had the complexion of a crow and was unfit for Mohiniyattam. She made the controversial remark during a YouTube channel interview. Prominent people came forward with Facebook posts in support of Dr RLV Ramakrishnan in the incident. Dr. RLV Ramakrishnan said that he will take legal action in the matter.

Sathyabhama's controversial remark:

"Performers of Mohiniyattam should possess the graceful and captivating figure reminiscent of Mohini. If you look at him, he has the colour of a crow. Mohiniyattam is an art form with parted feet. There is nothing more awkward than a man playing with his legs crossed. According to me, men who play Mohiniyattam must have beauty. Are there no beautiful men? If you see him, the God and his mother won't be able to tolerate this."

Political leaders including VD Satheesan, Saji Cherian, and others have extended support to Ramakrishnan.

