(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mercato Mall Hosted Iftar Gathering in Support of 'Share Your Blessings' Charity Donation Campaign







To celebrate the spirit of Ramadan, Mercato hosted an iftar gathering in support of its yearly charity donation campaign 'Share Your Blessings,' which aims to support the less fortunate. The initiative is in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent and Dubai Islamic Affairs, during the holy month of Ramadan, a time for charity.

The iftar event was hosted at the Turkish restaurant Pasha Sarayi which combines the rich traditions of Turkish cuisine with contemporary global flavors and techniques.

The iftar saw over 45 guests, including media personnel and influencers, who participated in the charity initiative by donating toys, books, clothes, and much more.

On this occasion, Nisreen Boustani commented, 'Mercato is pleased to host the 'Share Your Blessings' initiative, which embodies the Ramadan spirit of giving and compassion each year. We hope that this year will see the highest number of donations to date. Charitable donations can have a significant impact on the lives of those in need. When you donate to a charity, you can be sure that your donation will go towards a good cause.'

Head to Mercato during the last two weeks of Ramadan, as families can enjoy the theatrical show 'Lantern's Glow,' engaging themselves in the traditions and beauty of this special time of year at Mercato. Furthermore, visit Mercato's pop-up Ramadan night market, which presents an opportunity for visitors to explore unique themed Ramadan products and experience the cultural richness of the season.

Don't miss the last 10 days of Ramadan at Mercato as we will be giving away prizes worth AED 3,000 per day, along with a trip to the Maldives for a couple as the grand prize.