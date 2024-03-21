Russian Forces Kill Two Residents Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops killed two residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and injured two others on Wednesday, March 20.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On March 20, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region - in Maksymivka. Two more people in the region were wounded," he said.

Filashkin added that the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region does not take into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

