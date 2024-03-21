US Pundit: Novruz Celebrated By Millions Of Peoples That Are Not Persian Speakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nowruz is not only celebrated by Persian-speaking peoples, it is
also a universal holiday celebrated by millions of peoples around
the world.
Azernews reports that Brenda Shaffer, a
professor specializing in international energy, the Middle East,
Azerbaijan, the Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean region, said
this in response to the congratulations of US Vice President Kamala
Harris on the "X" social account.
"Actually, Novruz is celebrated by millions of people who don't
speak Farsi. Moreover, the mother tongue of most of those
celebrating the holiday is not Persian. Some examples of greetings
in other languages: "Happy Nowruz holiday!" in Azerbaijani, "Happy
Nowruz holiday!" in Kazakh, "Happy Nowruz holiday!" in Turkish,
"Happy Navruz holiday!" in Uzbek, - mentioned in the post.
The Novruz holiday, a traditional part of ancient fire worship,
has been widespread among the ancient Turkic states, mainly in
Asia, for thousands of years. The bonfire that signaled the arrival
of spring was left behind by the ancient Turkic peoples, and four
Tuesday festivals (representing water, fire, wind and soil) were
celebrated consecutively, symbolizing the awakening of the
land.
Later, this holiday, which was accepted by the peoples, quickly
spread across the geography and was celebrated in a traditional way
by different peoples.
