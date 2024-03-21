               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Pundit: Novruz Celebrated By Millions Of Peoples That Are Not Persian Speakers


3/21/2024 5:12:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nowruz is not only celebrated by Persian-speaking peoples, it is also a universal holiday celebrated by millions of peoples around the world.

Azernews reports that Brenda Shaffer, a professor specializing in international energy, the Middle East, Azerbaijan, the Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean region, said this in response to the congratulations of US Vice President Kamala Harris on the "X" social account.

"Actually, Novruz is celebrated by millions of people who don't speak Farsi. Moreover, the mother tongue of most of those celebrating the holiday is not Persian. Some examples of greetings in other languages: "Happy Nowruz holiday!" in Azerbaijani, "Happy Nowruz holiday!" in Kazakh, "Happy Nowruz holiday!" in Turkish, "Happy Navruz holiday!" in Uzbek, - mentioned in the post.

The Novruz holiday, a traditional part of ancient fire worship, has been widespread among the ancient Turkic states, mainly in Asia, for thousands of years. The bonfire that signaled the arrival of spring was left behind by the ancient Turkic peoples, and four Tuesday festivals (representing water, fire, wind and soil) were celebrated consecutively, symbolizing the awakening of the land.

Later, this holiday, which was accepted by the peoples, quickly spread across the geography and was celebrated in a traditional way by different peoples.

