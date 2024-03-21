Malaysia, Hungary Discuss Efforts To Enhance Ties In Bilateral Meeting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
PUTRAJAYA, March 21
(Bernama) - Malaysia and Hungary discussed efforts to strengthen ties
particularly in trade and investment, agriculture, and cooperation in electro-mobility during a
bilateral meeting.
According to statement from Wisma Putra, Malaysian
Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter
Szijjártó also
spoke on the Malaysia-European Union (EU)
bilateral relations, ASEAN-EU
Dialogue Relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest during their bilateral meeting on Wednesday.
“The Foreign Ministers exchanged two Diplomatic Notes, namely the Bilateral Work Arrangement between both countries; and Cooperation between Malaysia's Institute of Diplomatic and Foreign Relations (IDFR) and the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy (MDA),”
Wisma Putra said.
According to the statement, Szijjártó who is on one-day working visit to Malaysia had earlier met
Higher Education Minister
Dr
Zambry
Abdul Kadir to strengthen cooperation in the higher education sector, including the ongoing Hungary's Scholarship Programme – Stipendium Hungaricum.
Malaysia and Hungary have a longstanding and multi-faceted cooperation, the statement added.
In 2023, the trade value between Malaysia and Hungary was RM3.08 billion (USD0.67 billion), with exports amounting to RM2.38 billion (USD0.52 billion) and imports valued at RM0.70 billion (USD0.15 billion).
Meanwhile, Szijjártó on his Facebook posting said increasing Hungarian agricultural exports and the fight against the world blockade were on the agenda for his visit in Malaysia.
He also said Malaysia is the last stop on his visit to three most competitive countries in Southeast Asia after Thailand and Singapore.
- BERNAMA
