Vietnam Visa Application, Eligibility For Argentina Citizens

VIETNAM VISA ELIGIBILITY

Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia, is known for its beautiful beaches, rivers, museums, and Buddhist pagodas that dot the South China Sea. The Vietnam E-visa, an online visa issued in 2017, allows for a maximum stay of 30 days in Vietnam for a variety of purposes such as tourism, business, study, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor activities. The Vietnam online visa was created to simplify the application process, and foreign visitors with a valid E-visa can save time when arriving in Vietnam. However, international tourists planning to stay in Vietnam for an extended period must apply for a visa at a Vietnam Consulate or Embassy.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR VIETNAM VISA



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Provide a frequently accessed email address to submit their online visa request.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa. Have their travel itinerary ready.

VIETNAM VISA FAQ

Who is eligible for an e-Visa?

Vietnam is currently testing an e-Visa system for citizens of 80 other countries.

How long is an e-Visa valid for?

An e-Visa is only valid for one entrance and is only good for 30 days.

What if my passport expired?

To apply for a visa to Vietnam, your passport must be valid for at least 6 months. To avoid airport delays, if your passport is about to expire, please replace it before applying for a visa.

How long does it take to obtain an e-Visa?

After the Vietnam Immigration Department receives the completed application and full e-Visa fee, an e-Visa is processed within three working days.

What is a 'visa on arrival?'

Another option for obtaining a visa to Vietnam is visa on arrival. You will receive an email confirming your approval to board the flight to Vietnam. At one of Vietnam's three international airports, the entry visa will be stamped on your passport. After that, you can enter the country through immigration.

VIETNAM VISA ONLINE

Vietnam's e-Visa is a simple online visa application process available to citizens of over 80 countries. The Vietnam E-visa, introduced in 2017, is an online visa that allows for a 30-day stay in Vietnam. It can be used for a variety of purposes, including travel, business, education, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor. The Vietnam E-visa is recognized and accepted at all international airports in Vietnam; the approved E-visa must be presented upon arrival. International tourists planning to stay in Vietnam for an extended period of time must apply for a visa at a Vietnamese Consulate or Embassy. The Vietnam online visa was designed to expedite the application process. Foreign tourists who have an authorized E-visa save time when they arrive in Vietnam. Applicants must fill out the Vietnam online visa application form with personal and passport information, as well as the reason for their trip.

VIETNAM VISA APPLICATION

Foreign visitors to Vietnam are usually required to obtain a visa, unless they are from a country that is exempt from this requirement. If a visa is required, there are three options. The Vietnamese government has simplified the process by providing both a Vietnam Visa on Arrival and a Vietnam eVisa (for eligible nationals). Those who are ineligible for the eVisa or require a visa before entering Vietnam can apply at their home country's embassy. The Vietnam E-visa, introduced in 2017, is a simple online visa application process available to citizens of over 80 countries for a maximum stay of 30 days in Vietnam. The Vietnam E-visa is valid for tourism, business, education, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor activities. The Vietnam E-visa is accepted at all international airports throughout Vietnam. The authorized E-visa must be shown at the port of entry. All international visitors who intend to stay in Vietnam for a prolonged period of time must apply for a visa at a Vietnam Consulate or Embassy. The Vietnam online visa was created to expedite the application process. Foreign tourists who have an authorized E-visa save time when they arrive in Vietnam. Applicants must complete the Vietnam online visa application form, including personal and passport information, as well as the purpose of their trip.

VIETNAM VISA FOR ARGENTINE CITIZENS

All Argentine citizens planning to travel to Vietnam must obtain a visa. Visitors to Vietnam, regardless of age, must obtain their own visas. The Vietnamese government has reinstated the Vietnam e-visa program, which is now available to citizens from 80 countries, including Argentina. The Vietnam eVisa is an electronic visa issued by the Vietnam Immigration Office that allows travelers to apply online in a quick and simple process. Obtaining a“approval letter” or processing and paying for a“visa on arrival” when arriving in Vietnam is no longer necessary. The Vietnam E-visa, which was introduced in 2017, allows for a stay of up to 30 days in Vietnam. The Vietnam E-visa is valid for a wide range of travel purposes, including tourism, business, education, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor. The Vietnam E-visa is accepted in all of Vietnam's international airports. At the port of entry, the authorized E-visa must be produced. If you need another type of travel document, such as a Vietnam Business visa, contact your local Vietnam embassy or visit the Vietnam immigration department's website. The Vietnam online visa was put in place to speed up the application procedure. Having an authorized E-visa saves foreign visitors time when they arrive in Vietnam. Applicants must fill out the Vietnam online visa application form with personal and passport information, as well as the reason for their trip. Eligible Vietnam E-visa countries can apply for an authorized Vietnam electronic travel visa by completing a simple application form.

