War Forces Ukraine To Accelerate Energy Efficiency Efforts Fareniuk

Prior to the war, Ukraine began to implement energy saving technologies. Now, the war is forcing the country to speed up efforts in this area.

The relevant statement was made by Energy Efficiency Fund CEO Yehor Fareniuk in a commentary to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the 10th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue.

In particular, Fareniuk emphasized the urgent need to accelerate and scale up transitioning to renewable energy sources and reduced energy consumption.

“The war is forcing us to significantly accelerate, move forward much faster, adopt the best achievements and practices, and to implement them right now and in large volumes. We are facing huge challenges in terms of reducing energy consumption in both the housing and public sectors,” Fareniuk told.

In his words, the world is generally undergoing a green transition to renewable energy sources, and Ukraine will not stay on the sidelines. New programs will be implemented to introduce renewable energy sources, such as the installation of solar panels, heat pumps, batteries, and other equipment to ensure autonomous power supply in buildings.

According to Fareniuk, it is an urgent issue, especially amid the full-scale war. In this context, he recalled the blackouts that Ukrainians had been facing since autumn 2022.

“We are moving in this direction, looking for partners. We find great support among our European, especially German, partners. We hope that, thanks to fruitful cooperation, our country will become increasingly energy independent, will implement the best European practices in its homes and energy sector,” Fareniuk noted.

He mentioned that the Energy Efficiency Fund helps buildings in Ukraine to undergo thermal modernization, become more energy efficient, reduce electricity consumption, etc.

Additionally, the Energy Efficiency Fund is implementing the VidnovyDIM program, which is focused on condominiums and provides financing to replace or repair the window and balcony units, facades, roofing, roof boiler equipment, and utility systems.

A reminder that delegations from more than 75 countries, including Ukraine, are taking part in the 10th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue. Over the past two weeks, more than 2,000 guests from 100 countries have attended the conference.