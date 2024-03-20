Pakistan PM Warns Afghanistan: No Tolerance For Cross-Border Terrorism

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Following Pakistan's airstrike on areas in eastern Afghanistan and recent border clashes between the Taliban and Pakistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan warned that they would not tolerate cross-border terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan's borders are a red line against terrorism.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Wednesday, during a cabinet meeting, stated,“We will not tolerate any form of terrorism from across the borders under any circumstances.”

Mr. Sharif expressed concern in this cabinet meeting about the escalation of terrorist activities. He emphasized that the borders of this country are a red line against terrorism and that“terrorism must be eradicated.”

The Prime Minister of Pakistan emphasized a desire for peaceful coexistence with its neighbors and the expansion of trade relations with them. However, he warned that when the soil of a neighboring country is used for terrorism,“this is intolerable.”

In the past year, Pakistan has consistently accused the Taliban of supporting terrorist groups such as the Tehriki-Taliban Pakistan. It has repeatedly urged the Taliban to take serious action against this group and hand over its leaders to Pakistan. However, the Taliban has consistently denied Pakistan's allegations.

Shehbaz Sharif, in his recent statements, implicitly urged the Taliban to cooperate with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism. He added that he hopes neighboring countries will carefully consider his invitation.

In response to the deadly attack by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan on its security forces in North Waziristan, Pakistan conducted airstrikes on areas in Khost and Paktika on Sunday.

The Taliban stated that in this attack, at least eight civilians were killed in“non-military homes.” The Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced that terrorists affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur, the commander of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, were the targets of the Pakistani forces' operation.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry accused the Afghan Taliban of“using the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as a tool.”

However, the Taliban administration has stated that in these Pakistani airstrikes, not only non-combatants, including women and children, were killed. In response to these Pakistani airstrikes, Taliban border forces in Khost and Paktika targeted Pakistani army border posts with heavy weapons.

