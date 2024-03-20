New Zealand imposes tougher policies on vaping, prohibiting disposable e-cigarettes for minors

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, New Zealand unveiled plans to prohibit the sale of disposable e-cigarettes, commonly known as vapes, and to impose heightened financial penalties on individuals and retailers found selling such products to minors. This decision follows closely on the heels of the government's repeal of a unique law introduced by the previous left-leaning administration, which aimed to phase out tobacco smoking by implementing a lifetime ban on young individuals purchasing cigarettes.



Associate Health Minister Casey Costello emphasized the importance of e-cigarettes as a tool for smoking cessation while highlighting the need to address the growing concern of youth vaping. Costello stated that although vaping has contributed to a significant decline in smoking rates, the rapid increase in underage vaping has raised alarms among parents, educators, and healthcare professionals.



Under the newly enacted regulations, retailers found selling vapes to individuals under the age of 18 will be subject to fines of up to 100,000 New Zealand dollars (USD60,000), while individuals caught engaging in such sales will face fines of 1,000 New Zealand dollars (USD600). Additionally, the legislation introduces measures to restrict the marketing of e-cigarettes by prohibiting the use of images or branding that may appeal to young people, as well as prohibiting the use of enticing names for vaping products.



These measures underscore New Zealand's commitment to safeguarding public health, particularly in combating the rise of youth vaping. By implementing stricter regulations on the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes, the government aims to curb underage vaping while ensuring that vaping continues to serve as a viable tool for adults seeking to quit smoking.

