Azerbaijan Celebrates Novruz Holiday

Azerbaijan - a country, where national traditions are carefully
preserved, celebrates Novruz holiday (“novruz” means“a new day”),
which is the most ancient and favorite holiday of the Azerbaijani
people, a holiday of spring's and New Year's coming. It is
celebrated on the day of vernal equinox the 21 March.
Novruz is a symbol of nature's rebirth, a symbol of fertility.
The preparation for Novruz takes much time. Streets and squares are
decorated, trees are planted, new clothes are sewed, eggs are
coloured, sweets are prepared (shakarbura, pakhlava, etc.)
Every house has certainly on the table samani (green sprouts of
wheat) and khoncha - a tray with sweets, nuts, candies dried fruits
etc.
During four weeks before the holiday, a campfire is set on every
Tuesday, and people, according to the tradition, must jump over the
fire for several times.
Ilakhir Charshanba – the last Tuesday before the holiday is
considered to be particularly important. This day is full of
various ceremonial activities, which reflect the desire to provide
well-being for family in the coming New year.
Variously known as Novruz, Nowrouz, Nooruz, Navruz, Nauroz or
Nevruz, this historic celebration is observed on the 20th or 21st
of March in many countries along the Silk Roads, including
Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Novruz is celebrated by people from different religious and
cultural backgrounds, and its customs have been passed down from
generation to generation along the Silk Roads.
Novruz is also an occasion for traditional cultural activities,
combining common practices with local customs, such as poetry,
music, open-air festivities or local street performances.
Novruz provides an opportunity not only to enjoy the ancient
cultural customs of the Silk Roads, but also to promote peace and
solidarity across communities by recognizing the significance of
our pluralistic identities.
As it contributes to cultural diversity and friendship among
peoples and different communities, Novruz fits closely with
UNESCO's mandate.
In particular with relation to the 2003 Convention for the
Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Novruz was
inscribed as an element in 2009, and extended in 2016, on the
Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of
Humanity, at the joint initiative of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
And, in 2010, the“International Day of Nowruz” was proclaimed
by the United Nations General Assembly. This Resolution welcomes
the efforts of Member States where Novruz is celebrated to preserve
and develop the culture and traditions related to Novruz, and
encourages Member States to make efforts to raise awareness about
Novruz and to organize annual events in commemoration of this
festivity.