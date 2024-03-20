Azerbaijan Celebrates Novruz Holiday

Azerbaijan - a country, where national traditions are carefully preserved, celebrates Novruz holiday (“novruz” means“a new day”), which is the most ancient and favorite holiday of the Azerbaijani people, a holiday of spring's and New Year's coming. It is celebrated on the day of vernal equinox the 21 March.

Novruz is a symbol of nature's rebirth, a symbol of fertility. The preparation for Novruz takes much time. Streets and squares are decorated, trees are planted, new clothes are sewed, eggs are coloured, sweets are prepared (shakarbura, pakhlava, etc.)

Every house has certainly on the table samani (green sprouts of wheat) and khoncha - a tray with sweets, nuts, candies dried fruits etc.

During four weeks before the holiday, a campfire is set on every Tuesday, and people, according to the tradition, must jump over the fire for several times.

Ilakhir Charshanba – the last Tuesday before the holiday is considered to be particularly important. This day is full of various ceremonial activities, which reflect the desire to provide well-being for family in the coming New year.

Variously known as Novruz, Nowrouz, Nooruz, Navruz, Nauroz or Nevruz, this historic celebration is observed on the 20th or 21st of March in many countries along the Silk Roads, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Novruz is celebrated by people from different religious and cultural backgrounds, and its customs have been passed down from generation to generation along the Silk Roads.

Novruz is also an occasion for traditional cultural activities, combining common practices with local customs, such as poetry, music, open-air festivities or local street performances.

Novruz provides an opportunity not only to enjoy the ancient cultural customs of the Silk Roads, but also to promote peace and solidarity across communities by recognizing the significance of our pluralistic identities.

As it contributes to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities, Novruz fits closely with UNESCO's mandate.

In particular with relation to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Novruz was inscribed as an element in 2009, and extended in 2016, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, at the joint initiative of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

And, in 2010, the“International Day of Nowruz” was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly. This Resolution welcomes the efforts of Member States where Novruz is celebrated to preserve and develop the culture and traditions related to Novruz, and encourages Member States to make efforts to raise awareness about Novruz and to organize annual events in commemoration of this festivity.