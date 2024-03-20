Kanguva: OTT Rights Of Suriya Starrer Bagged By THIS Platform; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil actor Suriya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ' Kanguva ' this year. The movie is supposed to be released this April 2024. As per new reports, the OTT rights of the Suriya starrer have been bagged before the release date. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the OTT rights for a record amount.

The movie is directed by Siruthai Siva. Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie was released on Tuesday( March 19). The movie is set to release in 3D and IMAX formats. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the lead roles.





Bobby Deol makes his South debut in the film. Suriya plays the role of Kanguva, also known as Kangaa, and Bobby Deol plays Udhiran in the big-budget picture, which is set to be released in ten languages. Aside from Suriya and Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Marimuthu, Deepa Venkat, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar will appear in supporting parts.

The first poster of the film was released in January this year. The actor captioned it, "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable #Udhiran #Kanguva." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:





The movie is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. The other crew includes music by Devi Sri Prasad, Cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by NIshadh Yusuf.