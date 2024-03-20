President Recognizes State Border Guard Service Soldiers Who Defend Ukraine's Borders With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recognized the soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine who are defending Ukraine's borders with Russia.

He said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reported.

“Today I would like to recognize the warriors of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. All those who destroy Russian saboteurs, destroy their drones, and help people in the border communities of Ukraine. In particular, I would like to recognize the warriors of the Sumy detachment. Chief Sergeant Anton Sheremet, who, together with his brothers-in-arms, recently repelled an attack by a Russian subversive group. Thank you for your bravery! Senior Sergeant Yurii Vasyliev and Captain Ruslan Kravchenko – thank you guys for helping the locals during the shelling from the territory of Russia”, Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky expressed special gratitude to the Chernihiv border guard detachment – Sergeant Volodymyr Ihnatenko and Senior Sergeant Yurii Pavlenko.“The guys are countering Russian drones and protecting our people from the occupiers' attacks”,

Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the President recognized the Kharkiv border guard detachment – Senior Soldier Vladyslav Baidukov and Chief Sergeant Vladyslav Hurenko. Thank you guys for your efficiency! I would also like to mention the border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade, who, together with other units of the Defense Forces, are fighting at the front and protecting our state border.



“Senior Soldier Roman Dubovskyi and Sergeants Oleh Kyslyi and Vladyslav Yakymenko, as well as Staff Sergeant Yevhen Doroshenko, especially deserve our gratitude this week. Thank you, warriors, and all your brothers-in-arms”, Zelenskyy said.

As reported, Russia has recently intensified shelling of Ukraine's border areas, and many subversive groups have appeared trying to enter our country.